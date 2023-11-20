Florida man arrested in road rage incident that began with tossed cup of coffee, deputies say

A Florida man is facing three felony charges after someone threw a cup of coffee at him Saturday morning, deputies said.

The incident began at the Chick-fil-A on Palm Coast Parkway when the suspect, 36-year-old Donovan Matthews, of Palm Coast, got into an argument with a man and woman, according to an arrest report. One of the people involved in the conflict threw a cup of coffee at Matthews before leaving the business, deputies say. Matthews then followed the man and woman in his car before purposefully striking their vehicle with his, the report said.

After the collision, both parties left their vehicles near the intersection of Diandra and Palm Coast Parkway. Matthews then continued the argument before attempting to strike the woman in the face, deputies said. The man was on the receiving end of that strike as he moved to defend the woman before him and Matthews wound up on the ground as Matthews repeatedly hit him, the arrest report said.

Matthews is being charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated battery and assault, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.



