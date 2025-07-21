Florida couple left infant alone in running car outside Palm Coast bar, deputies say

The Brief A couple was arrested in Palm Coast after leaving their infant alone in a running, unlocked car outside a bar. Deputies found both parents had been drinking and gave conflicting accounts of the incident. The infant was unharmed, and the Department of Children and Families is investigating.



A Florida couple was arrested late Friday night after Flagler County deputies said they found an infant left alone in a running vehicle outside a local bar, according to the sheriff's office.

‘These two will never receive parents of the year’

What we know:

A Palm Coast couple, Clarisse Finnegan, 28, and Norman Finnegan Jr., 60, were arrested late Friday night after deputies discovered an infant left unattended in an unlocked, running vehicle outside a bar.

Deputies found the child sleeping in an improperly secured car seat. The car's keys were in the ignition and the engine was running. Both adults were reportedly inside the bar drinking.

Norman and Clarisse Finnegan are charged with felony child neglect without great bodily harm, a third-degree felony. [Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office]

Norman and Clarisse Finnegan were arrested for felony child neglect without great bodily harm, a third-degree felony, and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. Norman was later released on a $2,500 bond. Clarisse was released on her own recognizance.

The backstory:

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a tip received shortly after 10 p.m. about a child alone in a vehicle outside a bar. A witness said the vehicle had been there since at least 10 p.m., and that a man briefly exited the bar around 10:15 p.m., checked the vehicle, and went back inside.

This triggered a welfare check that led to both parents’ arrests.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how long the infant was left alone in the vehicle and how often the child had been checked on. It is also unknown what custody arrangements or legal consequences may follow, pending the Department of Children and Families' investigation.

What they're saying:

According to deputies, the couple gave conflicting statements about timelines and allegations of drinking alcohol.

"These two will never receive parents of the year award with this behavior," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "It’s never acceptable to leave an infant alone inside a running vehicle — especially while inside a bar drinking. This kind of recklessness could have ended in tragedy. I want to thank the concerned citizen who reported this incident and our deputies who acted quickly to protect this innocent child."