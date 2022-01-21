Florida teen pushes Change.org petition for Super Bowl Saturday

Say goodbye to Super Bowl Sunday? An 18-year-old in Palm Bay is campaigning for the celebrations to happen on Saturday.

Frankie Ruggeri started a Change.org petition about two years ago when he lived in New York.

Since then, he’s brought in more than 85,000 signatures.

"It was just my idea one day – talking over spaghetti dinner at the table. It’s just really important to me," Ruggeri said.

"I said, ‘Frankie, that’s a pretty good idea. See what you can do,’" recalled his dad, Frank Ruggeri.

Frankie says Super Bowl Sunday is ruining Monday. Whether it’s for kids in school or adults at work.

"Personally for me, it’s because I’m working a lot and nobody wants the Super Bowl on Sunday. A lot of people don’t like the Monday after," Frankie said.

The Brevard County teenager says once he has enough signatures, he plans to take the petition to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

You can find the Change.org petition here.

