Palm Bay teacher arrested after toddler found with 'suspicious' injuries: Police

article

A Palm Bay teacher is facing child abuse charges after a 16-month-old child suffered ‘suspicious’ injuries while in the teacher's car, police said.

On Monday, police responded to the Pineapple Cove Academy at 1755 Eldron Blvd in Palm Bay regarding a child abuse investigation.

The toddler suffered from scratching and bruising while in the care of 56-year-old Sherena Budhu, who was employed by the school for about a year, police said. Budhu was immediately placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Detectives with the special victims unit and the Department of Children and Family Services verified that the injuries were sustained at the school and inflicted by the teacher.

Budhu was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated child abuse, according to police.