Palm Bay man arrested for driving 110 mph on I-95, officials say

The Palm Bay Police Department arrested 29-year-old Kevin Richard Janos after allegedly driving a Ford Mustang at speeds up to 110 mph on I-95 Northbound.

According to the arrest affidavit, Janos faces charges of reckless driving and dangerous excessive speed.

On September 10, an officer with the Palm Bay Police Department first noticed the 2020 Ford Mustang at approximately 11:31 a.m. when it was observed aggressively accelerating and passing multiple vehicles on the right from the Malabar Road on-ramp to I-95.

Officials say the vehicle, which had a loud engine and muffler, then changed lanes "across all lanes of travel" to the far left lane, "weaving" through traffic.

The officer visually estimated the vehicle's speed at 110 mph in a 70 mph zone. The officer then paced the Mustang at 109 mph before the car sped up and pulled away.

According to reports, the officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Kevin Janos. When asked if he knew why he was stopped or why he was driving so fast, Janos reportedly responded, "So Fast?" and then refused to speak further. He was then ordered out of the vehicle and arrested.

Janos was transported to the Palm Bay Police Department for booking and is being charged with dangerous excessive speed and reckless driving.

His bond amount is set at $500 for each charge.