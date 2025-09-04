Palm Bay couple arrested after children found locked in unsanitary home, police say

The Brief Laura and Nathan Forczyk were arrested in Palm Bay after police found children locked in bedrooms without food, water, or proper sanitation. Officers said the home was in severe disrepair, reeking of urine and feces, and that one child tried to ingest marijuana left in plain sight.



Laura and Nathan Forczyk were arrested Tuesday after Palm Bay police said they found children locked in bedrooms without food, water or access to restrooms inside a deteriorated home.

What we know:

An officer responding to a Department of Children and Families joint call reported finding the children confined to separate rooms, each containing only a child-sized potty training toilet. Police said the children, who ranged in age, were forced to live in unsanitary and hazardous conditions.

According to the report, large sections of drywall were ripped from the walls, exposing live electrical wiring. Officers described the stench of urine and feces inside the home as overwhelming. While investigators were on scene, one child attempted to ingest marijuana that had been left out in plain sight.

Both Laura and Nathan Forczyk were charged with six counts of child neglect. They were taken into custody without incident, processed at the Palm Bay Police Department, and later transferred to the Brevard County Jail.