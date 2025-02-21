Oviedo police officers searching for missing teen, Nayehla McCormick

Oviedo Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl reported missing on Friday afternoon.

‘Do not approach’

What we know:

Nayehla McCormick was last seen at 420 Fontana Circle #201 around 2 p.m. on Friday. She was wearing all black with a neon Nike shirt.

Authorities describe her as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. The police have urged the public not to approach her if seen but instead to report any sightings to law enforcement.

Nayehla McCormick

What we don't know:

Authorities have not provided information on any known medical conditions, prior disappearances, or leads. It is also unknown if surveillance footage or witness statements have been obtained.

The Oviedo Police Department did not disclose whether she was reported missing by family or friends, nor have they indicated any known risks or concerns related to her disappearance.

What they're saying:

Authorities are urging the public to assist in the search but to avoid direct contact if Nayehla is spotted. Detective Chris Salemi of the Oviedo Police Department is leading the investigation and can be reached at:

"If anyone sees Nayehla or knows of her whereabouts, please do not approach. Instead, please call the Oviedo Police Department, Detective Chris Salemi at 407-971-5712 or email csalemi@cityofoviedo.net."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: