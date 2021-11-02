Oviedo Mayor Sladek secures another term; Stile ousts Mt. Dora Mayor Hoechst

article

Crissy Stile has secured a victory in the race for Mount Dora mayor, ousting incumbent Cathy Hoechst, by winning 59% of the vote.

A big issue among voters was a proposal to allow for taller buildings in the historic downtown area. Stile had been a vocal opponent of the plan. A graduate of Stetson University, Stile served a full term on the council from 2018 to 2020. She is also the owner of a downtown bookstore.

In the race for Mount Dora City Council District 1, John Cataldo defeated Carroll Jaskulski with 64% of the vote.

In Seminole County, incumbent Megan Sladek easily won a second term as Oviedo's mayor fending off two opponents, Abraham Lopez and Kevin Hipes, by winning 68% of the vote.

In Oviedo’s Group 1 Council race, Natalie Teuchert appears to be on track to unseat incumbent Judith Dolores Smith, with 52% of the vote.

Sprawl and traffic congestion were key issues in the Oviedo races.

