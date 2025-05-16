Sanford pastor accused of sex crimes denied bond after arrest in Virginia

The Brief A Seminole County pastor, Yyersson David Solarte Basto, has been jailed without bond after being extradited from Virginia on child sex abuse charges. He is accused of sexually abusing two underage girls at his former church in Sanford, Florida. Authorities believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.



A Seminole County pastor accused of sexually abusing children will remain in jail without bond following his extradition from Virginia, authorities said.

What we know:

Yyersson David Solarte Basto, 33, a former pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal Unida Latinoamericana Pentecostal Church in Sanford, Florida, is being held without bond following his extradition from Virginia.

He was arrested on May 7 while on a family trip in Prince William County, Virginia, and returned to Seminole County, where he is now booked at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

Basto is facing charges of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation involving two underage girls, both of whom were members of his congregation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the specific timeframe of the alleged abuse or how long Basto had been serving at the church. It’s also unclear how the abuse was first reported or how many potential additional victims may be involved. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The backstory:

The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred at the Ipul Pentecostal Church, where Basto was a trusted community leader. Investigators believe Basto used his authority and position in the church to develop inappropriate relationships with the victims and commit the alleged abuse. Following the accusations, he was immediately removed from his pastoral role.

Why you should care:

Police believe more victims may exist and are asking anyone with information to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or www.crimeline.org.

