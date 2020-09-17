OUC sends crews to Alabama to help with Hurricane Sally recovery

article

The Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) is lending a helping hand to those in Alabama devastated by Hurricane Sally.

On Thursday, a team with OUC will begin work in Fairhope, Alabama, helping crews there restore power to residents. The city sustained major wind and flood damage from Sally, knocking out power to thousands of homes and businesses.

The aid comes just 3 weeks after OUC sent another 12-member crew to Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Laura. The Category 3 storm struck the Gulf Coast last month. That crew spent nearly 2 weeks helping to restore power to residents where.

“We are more than happy to return the favor to Fairhope for the help they gave us,” OUC General Manager & CEO Clint Bullock said. “This is what is so great about our industry, with mutual aid we assist each other in times of need.”

Over 500,000 homes and businesses had lost electricity by 8 a.m. EDT Wednesday along the Gulf Coast due to Sally, according to poweroutage.us.