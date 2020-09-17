System in the Gulf of Mexico could become Wilfred

It's been an active 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season, with 20 named storms before October 1. There is just one name left, but that could change on Thursday.

A well-defined low pressure system located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico could become a tropical depression or a tropical storm on Thursday. Forecasters give it a 90-percent chance of development over the next 2 days.

"If this becomes a named storm, it will be Wilfred, the last name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane list," FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King said. "The Greek alphabet will be used after Wilfred. The last time the Greek alphabet was tapped was 2005 when the Atlantic season pumped out 28 named storms!"

Meanwhile, we're keeping our eyes on several other systems, including Sally that has now been downgraded to a tropical depression after making landfall as a Category 2 hurricane near Alabama and Florida.

Advertisement

Tropical Depression Sally

Sally is moving toward the northeast near 12 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move across southeastern Alabama on Thursday, over central Georgia in the afternoon and evening, and move over South Carolina late Thursday into Friday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 30 mph. Additional weakening is forecast during the next couple of days. Sally is expected to become a remnant low by Friday morning.

Hurricane Teddy

Hurricane Teddy has strengthened over the open Atlantic. Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Teddy could become a major hurricane Thursday night or Friday. FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King says that Teddy will continue north and is no threat to Florida.

Tropical Storm Vicky

Vicky is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph and a turn to the west is forecast later on Thursday, followed by a west-southwest motion on Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph. Vicky is forecast to weaken and become a tropical depression later on Thursday and a remnant low by Thursday night.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts

Other systems

An elongated area of low pressure is located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. A tropical depression could form as forecasters give it a 60 percent chance of developing over the next 5 days.

A non-tropical area of low pressure is located over the far northeastern Atlantic Ocean a few hundred miles east-northeast of the Azores. Forecasters give it a 10 percent chance of developing over the next 5 days.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates during this very active hurricane season.