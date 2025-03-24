SeaWorld Orlando fined after trainer hurt by killer whale: OSHA

article

The Brief OSHA cited SeaWorld Orlando and fined them $16,550 after a trainer was injured during a September 2024 training exercise with a killer whale due to inadequate safety protections. SeaWorld has not yet responded but has 15 business days to comply or contest the citation.



A trainer at SeaWorld Orlando was hurt by one of its killer whales during a training exercise in 2024, according to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor, resulting in a $16,000 fine by OSHA.

OSHA announced the fine last Friday in an online news release.

What happened?

What we know:

The incident happened during a training exercise in September 2024 at SeaWorld Orlando, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

"A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found that the trainer was not properly protected from hazards while working with the whale," OSHA said in a statement.

"The department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigated the incident and issued a general duty clause serious citation for allowing employees to work in close contact with the whale, exposing them to the potential for bites, struck-by, and drowning hazards."

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what the training exercise was, how the employee was hurt, nor the extent of the employee's injuries.

FOX 35 reached out to OSHA for additional information on the investigation, as well as to request the investigative report. A spokesperson told FOX 35 to submit a Freedom of Information Act request, commonly referred to as a FOIA.

How much is the fine?

OSHA issued a "serious citation" against SeaWorld Orlando under the general duty clause, and proposed a fine of $16,500.

Has SeaWorld responded to OSHA's fine?

SeaWorld Orlando has not yet publicly responded to the citation or fine from OSHA. FOX 35 has reached out to SeaWorld Orlando for comment.

What's next:

SeaWorld Orlando has 15 days to respond to the request and has three options:

Accept the fine and pay it.

Request an informal conference with OSHA's area director.

Contest the findings before an independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

SeaWorld's history with OSHA

Dig deeper:

OSHA’s Inspection Reports indicate that SeaWorld Orlando has received six safety complaints since August 2022.

One of the most notable incidents involving a SeaWorld killer whale occurred in February 2010 when trainer Dawn Brancheau tragically lost her life after being pulled into the water by Tilikum, a 29-year-old male orca.

Following the incident, OSHA cited SeaWorld in August 2010, initially issuing three violations with fines totaling $75,000. The company disputed these citations.

By the conclusion of the lawsuit in June 2011, SeaWorld agreed to pay a reduced fine of $12,000 for two safety violations—failing to install standard stair railings on two stairways and exposing trainers to potential struck-by and drowning hazards during performances with killer whales.

Where is SeaWorld Orlando?

SeaWorld Orlando is one of three SeaWorld theme parks in the United States. There are two others in San Diego, California and San Antonio, Texas.

SeaWorld Orlando is home to several animal and marine animal exhibits and encounters, including a dolphin show and orca show. It's also home to number of roller coasters and attractions, including Mako, Manta, and its newest, "Expedition Odyssey," Penguin Trek, and Ice Breaker.

SeaWorld Orlando Rescue

In addition to the theme park, SeaWorld Orlando has rescue teams that help stranded manatees, sea turtles, and other marine and wildlife, including in Florida. More than 41,000 rescues have been tackled by SeaWorld Orlando, according to its website.

"In partnership with state, local & federal agencies, stranding networks, zoos & aquariums, and many others, SeaWorld Rescue Teams are on call 24/7 to help ill, injured or orphaned animals in need of expert care with the goal of rehabilitation & returning them to the wild," reads SeaWorld's website.

SeaWorld itself is considered controversial among some animal rights groups and activists. It was the focus of the controversial 2013 documentary, that highlighted the 2010 death of a Dawn Brancheau, a trainer who was pulled underwater by Tilikum, a killer whale there. Tilikum died in 2017.

