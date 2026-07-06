Former NFL player Marcellus Wiley arrested on domestic battery charge

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The Brief Former NFL player and current sports analyst Marcellus Wiley was arrested on domestic violence charges against his wife. Deputies responded to the hotel following a complaint from Wiley’s wife, who told deputies Marcellus made threats, and she was afraid of his behavior and he wanted him removed from their hotel room. Deputies spoke with Wiley, who denied any physical violence between the two but acknowledged her intention to divorce him, which led to her calling deputies to file a report.



Former NFL player and current sports analyst Marcellus Wiley was arrested at a hotel for a domestic violence charge against his wife.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Wiley Saturday afternoon and transported him to jail where he was initially held without bond before later being released.

What we know:

Wiley was staying at the World Center Marriott at Disney while attending a basketball tournament involving his children and other kids, according to an arrest report.

Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to the hotel following a complaint from Wiley’s wife. She told deputies Marcellus made threats, and she was afraid of his behavior and he wanted him removed from their hotel room.

The arrest affidavit states that she told deputies she was afraid of her husband after he poked her in the cheek the previous morning.

The other side:

Deputies spoke with Wiley, who denied any physical violence between the two but acknowledged her intention to divorce him, which led to her calling deputies to file a report.

Wiley even showed deputies text messages between the two over the course of the previous day showing the two being cordial with no argumentative messages, according to the report.

Marcellus Wiley

The backstory:

Wiley was the 52nd overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 1997 NFL draft, where he played his first four seasons.

He later had stints with the San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars before retiring in 2006.

After leaving the NFL, Wiley worked as a host and analyst for ESPN and FOX Sports.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by an Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. This story was reported from Orlando.



