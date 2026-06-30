Deadly alligator attacks in Florida: FWC data reveals how often they are actually fatal

The Brief From 1948 through 2025, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recorded 500 total unprovoked alligator bites, which included 32 deaths. The documented deaths spanned across multiple decades, with the earliest detailed individual log dating back to the 1973 death of a 16-year-old girl in Sarasota County. FWC records show that adults made up the vast majority of these alligator-related deaths, while children under the age of 18 accounted for 9 of the 32 total listed fatalities.



Three people in Central Florida were attacked by an alligator in the span of one week. One attack resulted in the death of an Orlando woman.

Though the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission maintains that these instances are rare, the agency continues to warn people to stay cautious around Florida's waters.

Data released by the FWC – recorded as early as 1973 – shows that 32 people died from unprovoked alligator bites. Though 2026 data is not yet released, the agency reported that Brittany Clark died on June 28 after a deadly alligator bite at Little Big Econ Park in Geneva.

Brittany Clark, 31, died after she was attacked by an alligator in Seminole County on June 28, 2026. (Source: Nathan Clark)

First death reported in Seminole County

Brittany Clark was hiking with her boyfriend and friends in the Little Big Econ State Forest when she stopped to swim in about three feet of water in the Econlockhatchee River, officials confirmed.

According to released FWC data, Clark's death is the first reported in Seminole County. Pinellas and Lee County were reported to have the highest unprovoked alligator deaths, recorded with four deaths each.

Clark was bitten by an alligator on both arms, resulting in serious injuries, the FWC said. She was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert, where she later died, officials said.

Read more: 2 huge alligators killed after Florida woman dies in alligator attack

FWC Public Information Officer Chad Weber said Clark's boyfriend was trying to free her from the alligator's mouth when first responders were called.

Alligator trappers located and killed two alligators – measuring 12 and 13 feet – believed to have killed Clark.

The FWC provided a list of deaths by alligator bite from 1973-2025. (Graphic created with the use AI)

Major, minor, deadly bites

The FWC recorded the number of unprovoked wild alligator bites, which the agency defined as bites that "were not provoked by handling or intentional harassment."

Data is categorized by major, minor and fatal bites.

Major: The victims’ injuries required medical care, beyond first aid, to treat wounds. This data includes fatal bites.

Minor: The victims’ injuries were superficial and required no treatment beyond first aid.

In addition to Clark's death in June, a man snorkeling in the Rainbow River in Rainbow Springs State Park was hurt by an alligator, the FWC said after receiving reports on June 21. He was hospitalized for his injuries.

On June 27, a child was bitten on the hand by an alligator while fishing from the shore, the FWC said. The child was fishing at Nelson's Outdoor Resort – a camping and fishing destination formerly known as Nelson's Fish Camp – in Umatilla and was transported to the hospital for their injuries, authorities said.

"Every body of water could potentially have an alligator in it," Weber said on June 29. "… There is some risk when you swim in the bodies of water in the state of Florida."

The FWC provided a list of alligator bite incidents from 200-2025. (Graphic created with the use AI)

Earliest recorded Florida alligator death

Sharon Holmes, 16, was the earliest recorded death in documents provided by the FWC. She was killed by an 11' 3" alligator while swimming at Oscar Scherer State Park in Sarasota County on Aug. 16, 1973.

Adults make up the majority of alligator-related deaths: FWC

According to FWC records dating back to 1973, the majority of deaths resulting from alligator incidents were in adults. In the span of 52 years, nine children died from unprovoked alligator bites.

Here's a list of people who have died from an alligator attack in Florida:

Younger than 10 Years Old

Alexandria Murphy (Age 2, Female) – June 23, 2001 | Polk County

Lane Graves (Age 2, Male) – June 14, 2016 | Orange County

Adam Binford (Age 3, Male) – March 21, 1997 | Volusia County

Erin Glover (Age 4, Female) – June 4, 1988 | Charlotte County

Ages 10 to 18

Bradley Weidenhamer (Age 10, Male) – June 19, 1993 | Martin County

Robert Crespi (Age 11, Male) – August 6, 1984 | St. Lucie County

Brian Griffin (Age 12, Male) – June 18, 2003 | Lake County

Phillip Rastrelli (Age 14, Male) – September 10, 1978 | Martin County

Sharon Holmes (Age 16, Female) – August 16, 1973 | Sarasota County

Ages 18 to 60

Michelle Reeves (Age 20, Female) – September 26, 2004 | Lee County

Annmarie Campbell (Age 23, Female) – May 14, 2006 | Lake County

Paul Mirabito (Age 27, Male) – May 4, 1985 | Palm Beach County

Yovoy Suarez-Jimenez (Age 28, Female) – May 10, 2006 | Broward County

George Cummings III (Age 29, Male) – July 13, 1987 | Wakulla County

Jardan Battle (Age 31, Male) – April 22, 2019 | Lee County

Justo Antonio Padron (Age 36, Male) – November 8, 2007 | Miami-Dade County

Sabrina Peckham (Age 41, Female) – September 22, 2023 | Pinellas County

Kevin Murray (Age 41, Male) – July 15, 2005 | Charlotte County

Judy Cooper (Age 42, Female) – May 13, 2006 | Pinellas County

Shizuka Matzuki (Age 47, Female) – June 6, 2018 | Broward County

Sean McGuiness (Age 49, Male) – May 31, 2022 | Pinellas County

George Leonard (Age 52, Male) – September 28, 1977 | Charlotte County

Janie Melsek (Age 54, Female) – July 21, 2004 | Lee County

Donald Ray Owen (Age 56, Male) – March 11, 2005 | Polk County

Ages 60 and Older

James Okkerse (Age 61, Male) – October 19, 2015 | Volusia County

Cynthia Diekema (Age 61, Female) – May 6, 2025 | Polk County

Grace Eberhart (Age 70, Female) – October 3, 1993 | Sumter County

Samuel Wetmore (Age 70, Male) – May 4, 2001 | Sarasota County

Deborah Herndon (Age 73, Female) – October 28, 2025 | Pinellas County

Rose Marie Weigand (Age 80, Female) – July 14, 2022 | Sarasota County

Robert Steele (Age 82, Male) – September 11, 2001 | Lee County

Gloria Serge (Age 85, Female) – February 2, 2023 | St. Lucie County