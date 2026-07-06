South Florida influencer killed in July 4 weekend drive-by shooting, police say

The Brief Popular 21-year-old South Florida influencer Brianna Johnson, known online as "DreamDoll Bri," was killed in a triple shooting early Sunday morning in Miramar. Johnson and two others were in a lime green Lamborghini when a suspect in a white sedan pulled up alongside them at an intersection and opened fire, police reported. Johnson died from her injuries while the two other victims remain in critical condition.



Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a popular South Florida social media personality.

Authorities confirmed that 21-year-old Brianna Johnson – a South Florida influencer known to her nearly half-million social media followers as "DreamDoll Bri" – was killed when a person in a white sedan pulled up alongside the lime green Lamborghini Urus Johnson was riding in and opened fire.

What we know:

The Miramar Police Department responded to multiple shots-fired alerts in the area of Southwest 27th Court and Sunshine Boulevard, just after 5:30 a.m., July 5, that left Johnson dead and two others in critical condition, police said.

According to detectives, Johnson was traveling toward Sunshine Boulevard when a white sedan pulled up at an intersection and fired at the driver's side of her vehicle.

The two other victims who survived the attack were transported to the hospital, the department said.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information regarding the shooting suspect at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Miramar Police Department Homicide Tip Line at 954-602-4937 or to place an anonymous tip with Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.