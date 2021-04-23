Osceola sheriff holds vigil held for victims of street racing

Dozens of community members and law enforcement officers gathered Friday for a vigil remembering victims of an illegal street racing crash earlier this month.

One of the victims was only 11 years old. Another 23-year-old woman in the car died a week later. According to FHP, two drivers were street racing before one of the drivers lost control and smashed into the back of an SUV, killing the 11-year-old.

Charges are pending for those drivers.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez says his office is cracking down on illegal street racers.

"It’s been a problem for some years but we’re seeing it grow 50, 60 percent," he said. "Tonight we’re going to be out until the wee hours of the morning and we’re going to be sure we make an impact and we’re going to start doing it more often. We need to seed more funding, raise the awareness that hey this is an issue and one life lost is one life too many."

The families involved have set up a GoFundMe page for those who would like to help with funeral costs.