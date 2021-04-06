Osceola sheriff calls for more deputies to help combat aggressive driving, street racing

article

Osceola County's sheriff said his deputies arrested more than 170 drivers and handed out nearly 700 tickets to curb aggressive driving, but it still hasn’t gotten rid of the problem. Now, the sheriff's office is asking for more manpower to get the job done.

Osceola Sheriff Marco Lopez says he’s heartbroken for the local family who lost their 11-year-old daughter in an alleged street racing crash over the weekend. She was in the backseat of her mother’s car when deputies say two teens who were racing crashed into them in Kissimmee on Saturday.

The sheriff says parents should keep in mind what could happen if your teen is reckless behind the wheel.

He wants more deputies to help put the brakes on anyone with a need for speed.

"These are our aggressive driving units, motor units, supervisors, traffic guys," Lopez said. "These are the guys actually out there addressing these aggressive drivers and they were part of the operation with Orange County where we arrested quite a few people."

The sheriff says he'd love to add 30 to 40 more specially-trained deputies to his aggressive driving unit. He's calling on county commissioners to approve more cash for that purpose.