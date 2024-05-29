Osceola County Sheriff warns public to watch out for hidden cameras

Osceola County's sheriff is concerned about a rise in video voyeurism and the sneaky technology used for the crimes.

"Perverts and sick people are going to be creative and try to find a way to invade your privacy," said Sheriff Marcos Lopez, Osceola County.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez says their creativity is the most concerning part.

Just this month, a man was accused of using a cellphone charger to spy on his stepdaughter for years.

In the arrest report - the stepdaughter told investigators Jose Morales Cherena gave her the charging dock as a gift.

She says she recently found a live stream video of her room on Morales Cherena's phone. She says she tracked the view to the charger and allegedly found the camera inside.

"So many different things you can buy on the internet," said Sheriff Lopez.

Morales Cherena faced a judge this month on charges of video voyeurism - which is a felony.

"With the technology getting better, increasing," said Lopez, "And these things being more accessible - having people do these things."

Although this alleged crime happened at a home - Sheriff Lopez says he's seen more and more cases like this involving rental properties and hotels in touristy areas.

So, how do you protect yourself?

First - he says know what the camera may be disguised as. He says he's learned of cameras hidden in pictures hung on walls, working alarm clocks, and smoke detectors.

Next, he says do an assessment of the room. Is there a double of something that doesn't make sense?

"A small room like this - you see two smoke detectors - might be an indicator one might be fake," said Lopez.

He says also consider the placement of objects.

"Things that are positioned and angled at a shower, bed, or toilet."

Lastly, he says if you are ever in doubt - don't touch it and call law enforcement.

"Better safe than sorry," said Lopez.

In the most recent case, Morales Cherena was released from jail on a 3,000-dollar bond.