Osceola County to repeal curfew on Monday

article

Osceola County announced that on Monday it will be repealing a curfew that had been put in place under the present stay-at-home order set by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The county's Executive Policy Group said it intends to follow the state’s phased plan to lift the existing curfew, effective May, 4.

“Based on advice from our Sheriff and other law enforcement agencies, we felt that removing the curfew on Monday would best serve our community as the State’s plan comes into place,” said Osceola County Commission Chairwoman Viviana Janer. “However, we continue to evaluate Gov. DeSantis’ latest order, even as our Osceola Back to Work committee remains committed to a framework that works best for our unique circumstances.

Officials said it is yet to be determined if more specific guidelineswill be needed locally and regionally. A news conference is scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m. with Osceola County, the cities of Kissimmee and St. Cloud, and other partners, to discuss reopening of the economy.