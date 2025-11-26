Kissimmee teacher faces felony charges for sending 'inappropriate' messages to teen student, deputies say

The Brief A Kissimmee P.E. teacher is accused of sending inappropriate messages to a teen student's phone last month. Yezmar Angeanis Ramos-Figueroa, 22, was arrested on Nov. 26 after authorities said she distributed obscene material to a minor and transmitted harmful material to a minor. Ramos-Figueroa was booked into the Osceola County Jail.



An Osceola County teacher at a Kissimmee school is facing felony charges after deputies said she distributed inappropriate materials to a minor.

What we know:

Yezmar Angeanis Ramos-Figueroa, 22, was arrested on Nov. 26 after authorities said she distributed obscene material to a minor and transmitted harmful material to a minor – both of which are felony charges, the Osceola County Sheriff's office said.

Yezmar Angeanis Ramos-Figueroa, 22, was arrested on Nov. 26, accused of transmitting harmful material to a minor.

Ramos-Figueroa, a Physical Education teacher at Central Point Christian Academy, allegedly contacted a 13-year-old student of the school by cellphone and sent text message and photographs to the student, deputies said.

Osceola County detectives were notified of Ramos-Figueroa's alleged behavior by the teen's mother in mid-October, the sheriff's office said.

Ramos-Figueroa admitted to texting and sending a picture to the teen, officials said.

Ramos-Figueroa was booked into the Osceola County Jail.