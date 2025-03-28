Osceola County woman missing for nearly 2 weeks; deputies ask for help: Have you seen her?
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.
What we know:
According to officials, Francine Rijo-Rodriquez, 43, has been reported missing since March 16. She was last seen in the vicinity of Fells Cove Avenue, reports show.
Authorities described her as a Hispanic female with brown hair and green eyes, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing 200 pounds.
If contact is made with this person, please contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or call 911 immediately.
Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff's Office are asking the public to help in the search for Rijo-Rodriquez
Those who have information on Rijo-Rodriguez's location are asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at (407) 348-2222 or dial 911.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.