Osceola County schools delay start of fall sports amid pandemic

The Osceola County School District is joining other districts in delaying the start of sports in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The district made the announcement on Thursday morning.

"The Osceola School District has joined other Central Florida school districts in the goal of providing opportunities for student-athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic through adjustments to the fall sports season calendars as follows, which are fluid based on the safety of student-athletes thus subject to change," the county said in a press release.

Orange County Public Schools recently decided to postpone the start of the fall sports season as well as marching band practice. Seminole County Public Schools said it will resume practices for all fall sports on Aug. 31.

The new schedule for Osceola County is below:

Football

First practice - Week of September 7

First contest - Week of September 21

Last contest - Week of November 16

Bonus week - Week of November 23 (Regional Semifinals) and Week of November 30 (Regional Championship)

Cross Country

First practice - Week of August 10

First contest - Week of August 24

Last contest - Week of October 16

State Series starting October 19

Golf

First practice - Week of August 10

First contest - Week of August 24

Last contest - Week of October 5

State Series starting October 12

Swimming

First practice - Week of August 10

First contest - Week of August 24

Last contest - Week of October 12

State Series starting October 19

Volleyball

First practice - Week of September 7

First contest - Week of September 21

Last contest - Week of November 2

Bonus week - Week of November 9

Bowling

First practice - Week of August 10

First contest - Week of August 24

Last contest - Week of October 12

State series - TBA

Bonus weeks for football and volleyball will serve as an opportunity to provide regional post-season events, such as Regional championship caliber tournaments, matches, events, and bowl games as conditions allow.

"The delay in our athletic schedules for fall sports will allow schools to safely open, and still allow our student-athletes and coaches to complete their seasons with safety precautions in place as conditions allow," said Osceola School District Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace.