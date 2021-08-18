Osceola County requiring masks for pre-K through 8th grade with opt-out clause

article

The Osceola County School Board has implemented a new face mask policy requiring face masks for all pre-K through Grade 8 students.

In its decision, the board cites that vaccines for this age group are currently not available. However, parents may opt-out of the requirement by sending a note to their child's teacher or school's front office that says they opt-out with the child's name, student ID number, and a parental signature.

The policy begins on Monday, August 23, and will continue through October 4.

As the vaccine is available to high-school-age children, masks will continue to be optional but recommended. This mask policy will be in effect for 30 school days.

The Osceola County School Board said it will evaluate conditions and look at data before the mask policy is set to expire as they make decisions for the remainder of the first semester.

The district also recommended that all students wear masks when riding the school bus. It is also highly recommended that any employee who has not been vaccinated wear a face covering to protect themselves and others.

