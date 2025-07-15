Man detained by Osceola County Sheriff's Office dies after deputy deploys stun gun

The Brief A 31-year-old man, Derik Bonet-Rodriguez, died Sunday morning after a struggle with Osceola County deputies who attempted to detain him for running in and out of traffic. Deputies used a Taser during the altercation, and Bonet-Rodriguez became unresponsive shortly after being handcuffed. He was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead; the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating.



A 31-year-old man died Sunday morning after a confrontation with deputies in Osceola County, prompting an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement into the use of force, authorities said.

What we know:

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 6:30 a.m. on July 13, when a deputy on patrol spotted a man running in and out of traffic in the westbound lanes of North Main Street near Vine Street.

Deputies attempted to detain the man, later identified as Derik Bonet-Rodriguez, 31, which led to a physical altercation. During the altercation, a department-issued Taser was deployed, and Bonet-Rodriguez was taken into custody.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Deputies said Bonet-Rodriguez became unresponsive shortly after being handcuffed.

First aid was administered at the scene before he was transported to a local hospital by Osceola County Fire Rescue.

Bonet-Rodriguez was later pronounced dead.

What's next:

The FDLE has been called in to investigate the incident, which is standard protocol in officer-involved deaths.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The sheriff’s office confirmed that next-of-kin notifications have been completed.