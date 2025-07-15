Man detained by Osceola County Sheriff's Office dies after deputy deploys stun gun
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 31-year-old man died Sunday morning after a confrontation with deputies in Osceola County, prompting an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement into the use of force, authorities said.
What we know:
According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 6:30 a.m. on July 13, when a deputy on patrol spotted a man running in and out of traffic in the westbound lanes of North Main Street near Vine Street.
Deputies attempted to detain the man, later identified as Derik Bonet-Rodriguez, 31, which led to a physical altercation. During the altercation, a department-issued Taser was deployed, and Bonet-Rodriguez was taken into custody.
Deputies said Bonet-Rodriguez became unresponsive shortly after being handcuffed.
First aid was administered at the scene before he was transported to a local hospital by Osceola County Fire Rescue.
Bonet-Rodriguez was later pronounced dead.
What's next:
The FDLE has been called in to investigate the incident, which is standard protocol in officer-involved deaths.
The sheriff’s office confirmed that next-of-kin notifications have been completed.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.