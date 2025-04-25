Osceola County hit-and-run pedestrian crash leaves 1 dead, troopers say

The Brief One person is dead following a pedestrian-involved hit-and-run crash on Friday morning in Osceola County, troopers say. Authorities said the person that was killed was a 42-year-old man from Kissimmee. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is asking the public for help in locating the driver that fled the crash scene.



The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is working to track down the driver that fled the crash scene.

1 dead after hit-and-run crash

What we know:

FHP says the crash took place around 1:20 a.m. on April 25 near Buenaventura Boulevard and East Osceola Parkway.

Troopers said a car was traveling northbound on Buenaventura Boulevard, north of Osceola Parkway, in the inside lane when a pedestrian attempted to cross Buenaventura Boulevard while walking westbound.

Officials said the pedestrian entered the northbound inside lane in the path of the car, and the car struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The car then fled the scene of the crash, heading northbound on Buenaventura Boulevard, authorities said.

Troopers said the crash currently remains under investigation.

Help locate the car

What you can do:

FHP is asking for the public's help in locating the car that fled the scene of the crash.

Officials said the car is possibly a white Acura MDX SUV and should have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at (407) 737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-900-423-TIPS.

