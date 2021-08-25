Expand / Collapse search

Osceola County deputy passes away, sheriff's office says

By FOX 35 News Staff
Osceola County
Photo from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office announced that Deputy Sheriff Michael Webb passed away Wednesday. 

They said that Deputy Webb was part of the patrol division.

"It is with great sadness that Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the OCSO regrets to inform the community of the passing of a member of our Sheriff’s Office family," the Sheriff's Office said.

