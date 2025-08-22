Osceola County deputy accused of unauthorized computer access

The Brief Deputy Jeffrey Curtis II of Osceola County is under criminal investigation for unauthorized access to computer systems. He surrendered to authorities after a warrant was issued and is being held on $1,000 bond. Sheriff Blackmon said the incident violated trust and agency protocols.



The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has launched a criminal investigation into a deputy after an internal affairs review found he accessed computer systems without authorization.

What we know:

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating Deputy Jeffrey Alan Curtis II, 25, after an internal affairs review found he accessed computer systems without authorization.

Curtis, who has worked with the sheriff’s office since October 2020 and was assigned to veteran outreach services, allegedly accessed electronic databases on September 4, 2022, for information unrelated to his official duties.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Authorities say his actions violated agency protocols and Florida law. Curtis was placed on administrative leave on August 15, 2025. A warrant for his arrest was issued on August 20, and he turned himself in at the Osceola County Jail on August 22, with his bond set at $1,000.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly what information Curtis accessed and how he intended to use it. Authorities have not confirmed whether any sensitive or confidential data was compromised, and it is unknown if other individuals may have been affected by the breach.

The backstory:

Curtis has been with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office for nearly five years and worked in veteran outreach services, a role generally focused on assisting veterans rather than conducting investigative work. The alleged misconduct was discovered through an internal affairs review, which prompted the ongoing criminal investigation.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Christopher A. Blackmon said in a statement sent to FOX 35 News, "Our badge represents profound trust. Unfortunately, a member of our agency has violated that trust and failed both the Sheriff’s Office and our community."

He added that if any criminal activity is discovered within the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, the agency would take "prompt action."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS