Osceola County deputies arrest man on attempted murder charge in alleged road rage case

article

Osceola County deputies said a man fired at a motorist in an isolated road rage incident on Tuesday.

The victim was shot twice in the area of Marigold Avenue and Cypress Branch Road and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

After witness interviews, deputies later arrested Anthony Falu Jr. on multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder.

"A search warrant was executed at his residence, leading to evidence recovery, which linked Mr. Falu to the shooting," said a spokesperson with the Sheriff's Office.

Falu was booked into the Osceola County Jail.

Anyone with information related to this case or any other similar incidents, please contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.