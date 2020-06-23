Osceola County cancels rescheduled graduation ceremonies as COVID-19 cases spike

article

The Osceola County School District announced on Tuesday that they are canceling the graduations they rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They moved the graduation ceremonies planned for May to the week of July 6 because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, these ceremonies are now canceled as cases continue to spike.

However, the school district still wants to celebrate the achievements of the seniors on a smaller scale. They said that principals at each high school have developed new plans to ensure the health and safety of all involved.

MORE NEWS: Trump says 'very generous' stimulus package coming; Florida cases top 100K

"Our district, however, cannot let the accomplishments of our nearly 4,500 seniors go without recognition," said Osceola County Schools Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace. "I understand that many will be disappointed with the cancellation of graduations, and I share your disappointment, but we are working to make the best of an ever-changing situation. If there is one thing that comes from the obstacles our graduating class has faced this year, it will be resilience in the face of adversity."

The district advises you visit your school's website for new celebration plans.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.