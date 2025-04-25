Osceola County 3-car crash on I-4 in construction zone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured: Troopers

The Brief One person was killed and another was injured after a three-car crash on Friday morning in Osceola County. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says the person that died was killed in the construction zone along Interstate 4 in ChampionsGate. The injured person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.



A three-car crash that caused major traffic delays on Friday morning in Osceola County has left one dead and another injured, troopers say. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says the person that died was killed in the construction zone along Interstate 4 in ChampionsGate.

1 dead, 1 injured in 3-car crash

What we know:

Troopers said the crash took place around 12:57 a.m. on April 25 on I-4 westbound at Mile Marker 59.

Authorities said a 2021 Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound on I-4, approaching Mile Marker 59, in the center outside lane, while a 2005 Toyota Scion XB was traveling westbound on I-4, approaching Mile Marker 59, in the center inside lane. A third car, a 2022 Isuzu construction vehicle, was parked on the left shoulder of I-4 in an active construction zone at Mile Marker 59.

The Jeep changed lanes from the center outside lane to the center inside lane and collided with the Toyota, officials said. The impact caused the Jeep to rotate counter-clockwise onto the median and collide with the guardrail. Meanwhile, the Toyota rotated counter-clockwise onto the left shoulder. As a result, the right side of the Toyota struck the back of the construction vehicle.

Troopers said the driver of the Toyota, a 41-year-old man, died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Jeep, a 53-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the construction vehicle, a 33-year-old man, was not injured.

Authorities said the crash currently remains under investigation.

