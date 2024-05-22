Expand / Collapse search

Osceola County 2024 high school graduation schedule, locations

By Dani Medina
Published  May 22, 2024 2:52pm EDT
Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - It's commencement season in Osceola County! 

Please be sure to contact your child's school for event information, including parking and bag policies. 

Here's a look at the 2024 high school graduation schedule, according to Osceola County Public Schools:

Monday, May 20

  • 6 p.m.: Osceola County School for the Arts at Osceola County School for the Arts

Tuesday, May 21

  • 1:30 p.m.: Poinciana High School at Osceola Heritage Park
  • 5:30 p.m.: Tohopekaliga High School at Osceola Heritage Park

Wednesday, May 22

  • 9:30 a.m.: Liberty High School at Osceola Heritage Park
  • 1:30 p.m.: Harmony High School at Osceola Heritage Park
  • 5:30 p.m.: Osceola High School at Osceola Heritage Park

Thursday, May 23

  • 9:30 a.m.: Celebration High School at Osceola Heritage Park
  • 1:30 p.m.: St. Cloud High School at Osceola Heritage Park
  • 5:30 p.m.: Gateway High School at Osceola Heritage Park

Friday, May 24

  • 9:30 a.m.: Osceola Virtual School/Zenith Accelerated Learning Academy at Osceola Heritage Park
  • 12:30 p.m.: NeoCity Academy at Osceola Heritage Park
  • 3:30 p.m.: Professional and Technical High School (PATHS) at Osceola Heritage Park 

Thursday, May 30

  • 5:30 p.m.: Osceola Technical College (all campuses) at Osceola County School for the Arts 

Congrats, grads!