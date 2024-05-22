Osceola County 2024 high school graduation schedule, locations
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - It's commencement season in Osceola County!
Please be sure to contact your child's school for event information, including parking and bag policies.
Here's a look at the 2024 high school graduation schedule, according to Osceola County Public Schools:
Monday, May 20
- 6 p.m.: Osceola County School for the Arts at Osceola County School for the Arts
Tuesday, May 21
- 1:30 p.m.: Poinciana High School at Osceola Heritage Park
- 5:30 p.m.: Tohopekaliga High School at Osceola Heritage Park
Wednesday, May 22
- 9:30 a.m.: Liberty High School at Osceola Heritage Park
- 1:30 p.m.: Harmony High School at Osceola Heritage Park
- 5:30 p.m.: Osceola High School at Osceola Heritage Park
Thursday, May 23
- 9:30 a.m.: Celebration High School at Osceola Heritage Park
- 1:30 p.m.: St. Cloud High School at Osceola Heritage Park
- 5:30 p.m.: Gateway High School at Osceola Heritage Park
Friday, May 24
- 9:30 a.m.: Osceola Virtual School/Zenith Accelerated Learning Academy at Osceola Heritage Park
- 12:30 p.m.: NeoCity Academy at Osceola Heritage Park
- 3:30 p.m.: Professional and Technical High School (PATHS) at Osceola Heritage Park
Thursday, May 30
- 5:30 p.m.: Osceola Technical College (all campuses) at Osceola County School for the Arts
Congrats, grads!