Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into Orlando on Friday

Here comes the Wienermobile!

As part of our annual "coast-to-coast wienie roast," the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be cruising the hot dog highways of Florida, making a stop in Orlando on Friday!

The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will roll into Wonderworks on International Drive for fans to visit from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"At all of our events, fans will be able to take BUNderful photos of the famed lamborgweenie, answer trivia questions to become an honorary Hotdogger, and take home an iconic Wiener Whistle"

After filling Orlando fans with joy, the Wienermobile will hit the road, stopping at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City on Saturday and Sunday.