Orlando's largest art fundraiser announces Bridgerton theme

You are cordially invited to Orlando's annual La Mashchera this September at the CityArts center.

La Mashchera is downtown Orlando's Art District's largest annual fundraiser, according to the invite.

This year's theme revolves around the Netflix drama Bridgerton. Guests are expected to wear formal attire and follow the Regency-era theme with accessories such as tiaras, gloves, top hats, and ascots.

To celebrate its 16th year, La Mashchera will display galleries with themes based on the locations in the show. It will also include immersive experiences including live music, dancing, character interactions, photo opportunities and more. Guests can also enjoy a range of cocktails and hors d'oeuvres.

The event is open for those 21 years and older and will take place on Saturday, September 24 from 7 p.m to 11 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $150.