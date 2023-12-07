Expand / Collapse search

Orlando woman killed after losing control of motorcycle in Palm Parkway crash: FHP

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 9:09AM
Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando woman is dead after she reportedly lost control of the motorcycle she was riding and struck a curb, troopers said.

The crash reportedly happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Thursday on Palm Parkway and Apopka Vineland Road.

The 32-year-old was taken to a local hospital where she died. 

The crash remains under investigation. 