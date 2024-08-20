Orlando weather: Wet week ahead for Central Florida as moist Gulf air, weak front collide

The southwest flow continues all week, ushering-in and reinforcing a soupy, muggy flow off the "hot tub" to our west known as the Gulf of Mexico.

Water temps there are 90°, releasing high levels of water vapor into the atmosphere. This flow will persist through the weekend as a weak front pushes into Central Florida.

It's the combination of a more than ample moisture source, plus the presence of a front which will lead to likely storm chances each day for the rest of this week, into the weekend.

Parents will have a much more likely chance of getting soaked waiting for the kiddos in the pickup line at school and at the bus stop.

Looking ahead to the next major outdoor event in our region: Saturday evening's Coke Zero 400 at Daytona may have a rain delay with a 60% chance for rain before 9pm.

In the tropics, Ernesto departs and loses its tropical characteristics this week as it races toward Europe as a Gale Center of wind and rain. Otherwise, we catch a strange break in the action for the better part of 10 days. No one's complaining, but we still have around 80% of the hurricane season to get through so there's kind of an ominous anticipation as to what September and October may bring.