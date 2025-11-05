Orlando Weather: Warmer weather continues for Central Florida this week

After starting the day in the 50s and 60s this morning, temperatures this afternoon will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s for highs.

In Orlando, plan for a high of 82°. This will actually be a degree or two above our typical high of around 81°. Clouds will increase slightly as the day wears on.

At the beaches, the biggest king tides of 2025 will take place today and tomorrow due to today's super moon. This will bring rough surf, beach erosion and a high risk of life-threatening rip currents.

A few clouds will stick around overnight. Temperatures will dip down into the low and middle 60s.

What To Expect:

Slim chances of rain are on the way for the rest of this week. A few isolated and light showers will be possible tomorrow.

Temperatures will be steadily warming up, too. Highs will actually warm into the middle 80s this weekend, which will be 3 to 4 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Another cold front expected

By Sunday, another disturbance will come into play swinging a cold front into the region. This will mean around a 30% chance of rain and the possibility of a few storms. A few showers could linger into Monday. Much cooler air moves in on Monday and into Tuesday next week. This is where highs may only reach the 60s for some spots and lows could fall into the 40s on Wednesday morning.