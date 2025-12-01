Orlando weather: Warm start to the week before rain, cold front moves into the area

The Brief Monday will be another warm day, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Rain is expected to arrive on Tuesday, with a chance of a few thunderstorms. A cold front will also move into the area this week, with highs in the low to high 70s.



A few isolated areas of patchy dense fog will be possible this morning across Central Florida. This will lift and clear up by 8 a.m.-9 a.m.

Temperatures today will be above normal, with highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s for highs. Orlando will see a high of 80° this afternoon. A few very isolated, hit-and-miss light showers will be possible. These will mostly be for areas in Marion County around the hours of 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

As a whole, plan for a mix of sunshine and clouds for much of the day. Clouds will gradually increase after sunset.

Monday night forecast

Clouds stick around overnight and so will the mild temperatures. Plan for lows to only dip down into the mid and upper 60s. A low of 67° is expected in Orlando.

Rain possible this week

Our next round of rain arrives Tuesday, as a cold front moves in. This will help to bring scattered showers and even the chance of a few thunderstorms.

Timing-wise so far, it looks like the rain will move in from the southwest by late morning and stick around through 2 p.m.-3 p.m. It won't be a total washout, but pockets of heavier rain will certainly be a possibility.

Winds will pick up as temperatures cool off behind the front. Plan for highs in the low and middle 70s through the end of the week and lows to fall into the 40s and 50s. By this weekend, another system comes into play, bringing another potential round of scattered showers for Saturday and Sunday.