Orlando weather: Warm, humid day ahead with rain chances Wednesday afternoon

Today's high: 86 degrees | Tonight's low: 71 degrees

Main weather concerns: Expect another warm and humid day with a mix of sun and clouds for the area. Rain chances are at 40-50% coverage this afternoon/ evening. Rain could be locally heavy at times with the chance for frequent lightning. Afternoon highs won't be quite as warm as yesterday reaching the mid-80s inland and low-80s along our east coast.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

BEACHES: The beaches see warm temps with mostly cloudy skies. Highs reach 83 degrees. Surf is in the the 2-3' range with a moderate risk for rip currents. There is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 11am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain at times.

THEME PARKS: Mixed skies and humid weather is likely today. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper-80s. Shower and thunderstorms arrive mainly after 2 p.m., heavy rain is possible at times. Stay weather aware and when thunder roars head indoors.

OUTLOOK: The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that will draw closer to the region by Thursday and Friday. At this time, further development remains at 10% over the next 2 days and 20% over the next 7 days.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Regardless of development, heavy rain will be likely across the state of Florida with several inches of rain possible. Rain chances will return to the 80% range during this time.

Florida could also see strong wind gusts at 10-20 mph and by this weekend, seas will be building.

Moisture will also be in play for the weekend, this puts rain chances for Saturday and Sunday at 50-60%.. Stay tuned and depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team.