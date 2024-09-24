Orlando weather: Tuesday features sunshine and dry conditions in Central Florida

Tuesday will feature bright sunshine and nice, dry conditions across Central Florida. We'll start off in the mid-70s and warm to around 90 degrees.

On Wednesday, the first bands of an approaching storm, Helene, will arrive with fast-moving torrential rains and the outside chance for a tornado.

The threat for tornadoes will go up significantly on Thursday as the system makes its closest pass to our region. While Helene's landfall is likely in the Big Bend region, we may see flooding rains in Central Florida on Thursday.

Weather conditions will improve on Friday, as the system rapidly departs.

