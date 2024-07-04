Orlando weather: Fourth of July to bring sweltering heat with feels-like temps in triple digits

A hot, humid, and stormy day is on the way for Central Florida this Independence Day.

A Heat Advisory is in place for all local counties from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to dangerously hot temperatures.

Highs will be in the mid-90s, but once we factor in the high humidity levels, our heat indices will be around 105°-112°.

With so many of us spending time outdoors today, it's vital to remember to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and also take lots of breaks in the air conditioning.

When it comes to our storm chances, they won't arrive until the early to mid-afternoon hours. When they do arrive, they'll be slow moving with heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Areas with the best chances of storms will be for those along and west of the I-4 corridor between 2 p.m.- 8p.m. These storms will gradually work further to the west and closer to the I-75 corridor over the course of the afternoon, before eventually ending late tonight.

By fireworks time, lingering downpours will certainly be possible east of Orlando, but the vast majority of us will be mostly dry.

The dangerous summer heat will continue this weekend in Central Florida with high pressure overhead. Highs will reach into the mid 90s with triple digit feels like temperatures. Slightly drier air could lead to more widely scattered afternoon storms.

TROPICS: As of 5am, Hurricane Beryl is a strong category 3 storm as it crashes into the Cayman islands this morning, leading to dangerous winds and storm surge. From there, it will weaken some and reach the eastern coast of the Yucatan as a Category 2 storm early Friday morning. Depending on the strength of Beryl and how far north it goes, will determine the strength of the storm and track once it reaches the Gulf. Most models favor a track towards the NE Mexican coast, but impacts to southern Texas are likely. A strong Category 1 storm is certainly possible.