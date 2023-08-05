Orlando weather: Torrential rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning expected across Central Florida

Today's high: 94 degrees | Tonight's low: 77 degrees

Main weather concerns: A southwest flow will bring increasing levels of humidity and moisture this weekend. This will allow for hot and stormy weather both afternoons. Storms today will increase along both coasts and then push inland throughout the afternoon.

The main hazards for today will be torrential rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 mph). Be weather aware if out today! Ahead of storms, highs will warm into the 90s with triple digit heat index values.

BEACHES: A warm day with an offshore wind will bring highs into the low 90s along the beaches. Storm chances will be on the rise by mid-afternoon with likely an end to the beach day by then. A moderate rip current risk returns with surf around2' range. High tide is near 12pm with low tide by 6pm.

THEME PARKS: Make sure you stay hydrated at the theme parks today as the heat and humidity dominate during the afternoon hours. Forecast highs soar to the mid-90s with heat index values are expected to peak as high as 106 degrees. It is important to take breaks and find the A/C when you can and drink plenty of water. Storm chances will be on the rise mainly after 2 pm with a possible increase in coverage to near 70% by 5 pm. Heavy rain is a distinct possibility.

OUTLOOK: High levels of humidity will remain into next week which will keep daily chances of storms and highs in the 90s. Rain chances will favor the eastern half of Central FL with a SW wind in control. Download the FOX 35 Storm team weather app to track any storms in your neighborhood.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The tropics remain quiet this weekend with Saharan dust keeping the tropics at bay for now. The FOX 35 STORM TEAM will be tracking conditions for you and let you know if anything changes.