Orlando weather: Temps noticeably cooler but a warm-up is on the horizon

As you're heading out the door this morning, temperatures will be noticeably cooler across Central Florida. Plan for temperatures in the 50s, which is about 10-15 degrees cooler than what we saw yesterday morning.

Once the sun rises, we'll begin to see a nice warm-up for our Friday.

Afternoon highs will climb into the low 70s along the beaches, and into the mid and upper 70s for inland areas of Central Florida.

Plenty of sunshine is on the way as well, courtesy of high pressure building into the region.

THIS WEEKEND:

With high pressure continuing to take hold of the forecast, this weekend will be warm and sunshine-filled.

It's worth noting that our morning temperatures will be a little cool, with most of Central Florida seeing lows in the low and mid 50s for Saturday and Sunday morning. A jacket or sweater might be needed for any early morning plans.

LOOKING AHEAD: April begins Monday and it's going to be a hot start to the month!

Plan for highs near 90° Tuesday afternoon. With high pressure still in control, it will be a dry stretch as well with plenty of sunshine through Tuesday.

Our next system arrives Wednesday bringing scattered showers and a few storms to the region.