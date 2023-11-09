Orlando weather: Temperatures warming up through this weekend across Central Florida

Today's high: 84 degrees | Tonight's low: 67 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Another round of nice weather is expected across Central Florida today. Cool morning temperatures eventually rise to the mid-80s inland, closer to the upper 70s to near 80 along the beaches. Sun-filled skies are on tap with only a few fair-weather clouds around throughout the day. Don't forget your sunscreen for any outdoor activities that you have planned.

BEACHES:

It will be a great day at our Central Florida beaches. Highs near 80 degrees with plenty of sunshine. The use of a good sunscreen will be necessary. Surf will be in the 2' range with a moderate rip current risk. Winds are light and variable early with an onshore breeze developing for the pm. Water temps are near 70 degrees in Flagler and Volusia Counties, warmer in the Brevard area and near 77 degrees.

THEME PARKS:

Enjoy the sunshine and low humidity at the theme parks today. Highs hit in the mid- 80s with dry skies! Keep your hat and sunglasses handy.

OUTLOOK:

Temperatures will be warming through the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs will rise into the mid and upper-80s inland. Skies remain dry until late weekend.



A front will draw closer to the area during this time. Rain chances head for the 20% range late weekend and into early next week. Expect cooler temps by early next week with highs in the 70s, lows in the 60s with an increase in breezes from the Northeast. It will finally be feeling like fall during that time, enjoy!

TROPICS:

The tropics remain nice and quiet. Tropical storm formation is not expected for the next 7 days.

Hurricane season ends on November 30th