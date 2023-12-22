Orlando weather: Temperatures on the rise across Central Florida. Will it rain?

Today's high: 72 degrees

Tonight's low: 59 degrees

TODAY: Local temps continue rising on this Friday. Expect highs around the 70 degree mark, a touch cooler over the Northern Counties and our Northeast coastal areas.

Rain chances all across the area come in at 20% or less today, a few showers develop-becoming widely scattered for the PM hours. Lows tonight fall into the upper 50s to mid 60s heading into Saturday morning.

BEACHES:

The beaches start off on a cool note today and remain fairly cool overall for the afternoon. Highs will hit near 70 in the Northern coastal counties, a little warmer in the lower 70s in coastal Brevard. Skies will feature a blend of sun and clouds. Winds will remain Northeasterly today.

Seas and surf remain elevated. Breaking surf will be in the 2-3'+ range with a moderate rip current risk. Surf temps have dropped into the mid-60s in Volusia and Flagler Counties, lower 70s in Brevard. A few spotty showers will be possible, passing by at anytime today. Chances looks low however, right around 20%.

THEME PARKS:

Expect mixed skies and highs around 72 degrees out at the attractions this afternoon. A few showers could be lurking mainly for the PM, coverage looks low at 20%.

OUTLOOK:

Temperatures for both day and night will be on the rise. Trending a bit milder overall. Expect highs in the lower 70s and lows moving closer to the 60 degree mark. Clouds will increase a bit by Christmas Eve Sunday as a front draws closer to the region.

A few showers will be possible Sunday night with a bigger boost in rain chances By Monday-Christmas Day and Tuesday.

Much of the timing depends on the progress and forward speed of the incoming front. Temperatures during this time will be rather mild with highs in the 70s, lows in the mixed 60s. Stay tuned for updates and with the FOX 35 STORM TEAM