Orlando weather: Cloudy, humid and breezy Saturday night ahead of Storm Impact Day

The Brief Saturday night's weather will be mostly-cloudy, humid and breezy. The FOX 35 Storm Team has designated Sunday as a Weather Impact Day, as there is a risk of severe weather across Central Florida. Gusty winds, heavy downpours and frequent lightning are the three main threats for tomorrow. The main weather impacts will be felt between noon and 8 p.m.



Saturday night's weather will be mostly-cloudy, humid and breezy ahead of a FOX 35 Storm Impact Day tomorrow.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What To Expect:

Warm air is being pushed in from the south, and this is what will keep temperatures mild with lows in the upper 60s. However, this will also make it very humid tonight and tomorrow.

We may see an isolated storm shower later, but the main threat of storms across the region is tomorrow.

Weather Impact Day

What's next:

Central Florida is at a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe weather on Sunday. This means that there is a possibility of an isolated severe storm or two.

On Sunday, we will see the afternoon thunderstorms we usually see in our summer months, such as July and August.

Sunday morning looks OK for outdoor activities, with temperatures warming up quickly and very humid conditions.

The sea breeze thunderstorms will start up on Sunday afternoon across the Central Peninsula, with an 80% chance of heavy afternoon rain and storms.

The main storm threat is expected to hit between noon and 8 p.m.

Storms will finally start to quiet down headed through Sunday night. Partly-cloudy skies and a few lingering rain showers are forecast, with lows in the upper 60s.

Why you should care:

Gusty winds, heavy downpours and frequent lightning are the three main threats for tomorrow afternoon.

Winds could be between 45-55 mph as storms pick up.

Because these storms will be developing quickly due to the sea breeze creating lift, there will be a lot of lightning, and, with these afternoon storms, there will be very heavy downpours at times.

There is a wide range of rain totals expected, from just a sprinkle to 4 inches in some areas.

The rain could cause localized flooding, because we have been seeing significant drought conditions across Central Florida.

And, although the chance is very low, there is the ever-so-slight possibility of a very brief tornado.

What will the weather look like next week?

Dig deeper:

Mother nature will hit the "summer switch" with afternoon highs well into the 80s and 90s for much of next week.

The heat and humidity will be back in full force with the first 90-degree day possible on Monday.

A cold front also approaches the region on Monday.

This front will spark severe weather across the central part of the country on Sunday, but will significantly weaken as it makes its way east.

This could bring a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two in our FOX 51 locales. There is a marginal risk for Marion, Levy, Dixie and Gilchrist counties for Monday.

A slim chance of showers lingers on Tuesday as the front clears out of Central Florida.

High pressure then dominates, and temperatures are on the rise. Highs look to soar back into the lower 90s under lots of sun.

