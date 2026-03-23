Orlando weather: Sunny, warm start to the week before rain arrives

A few areas of patchy dense fog are possible this morning across Central Florida, developing an hour or so before sunrise and will last until around 9 a.m.

Temperatures will go from the 50s and 60s this morning before warming into the mid 80s this afternoon. With low humidity levels and sunshine, it will be another gorgeous day.

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Mostly clear skies continue tonight. Winds will increase throughout the overnight as gusts reach speeds of up to 20-25 mph.

Temperatures will be seasonable, dipping down into the upper 50s and low 60s for Tuesday morning's lows.

Rain chances will be on the increase as we head into our Tuesday and Wednesday across Central Florida. This is due to a fading cold front that will be moving into the region and will eventually stall out over the Sunshine State.

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In terms of the timing, showers and storms will begin around midday tomorrow. Chances of storms will be possible starting in the early afternoon and will last for most of the afternoon, which may bring with it the chance of gusty wind and heavy rain. This will likely impact the afternoon commute for Tuesday and possible afternoon dismissal for kids as they head home from school.

Scattered rain and storm chances will continue off and on overnight and into Wednesday morning. Even though lighter rain is expected Wednesday, this will likely mean wet roadways and showers for the morning drive as well. We'll dry things out Thursday with increasing sunshine and temperatures warming into the low 80s. The warmth and sunshine will stick with us into Friday as well.