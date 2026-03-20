High rip current risk on Florida coast: Tips to stay safe in the water

The Brief Despite the warm and sunny start to spring, the National Weather Service has issued a high rip current risk for the Florida coastline from Palm Coast to Miami through March 22. These dangerous, hidden currents are powerful channels of water flowing away from the shore and are expected to remain a threat until conditions subside to a moderate risk on Sunday. To stay safe, beach-goers should identify rip currents by looking for choppy water, debris moving seaward, or distinct breaks in the incoming wave pattern.



Water conditions along the Florida coast are expected to be dangerous this weekend, as high rip current risks from Palm Coast to Miami affect beach-goers.

The National Weather Service issued a high rip current risk for the state of Florida on March 20. Meteorologists predict the rip current risk will remain high for Saturday and Sunday and will subside into the "orange zone," – or moderate – on Monday.

According to a Daytona Beach report on Friday, rip risk conditions were high with 20 mph winds and choppy three-foot-tall waves.

Sunny weather, dangerous water

While the first weekend of Spring 2026 brings 80-degree temperatures and clear skies, beach-goers are being met with a life-threatening hidden danger. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a High Rip Current Risk effective through the remainder of the weekend for much of the Florida coastline.

Officials warn that while the weather looks perfect on land, the ocean is currently unsafe for all swimmers, regardless of experience.

The Florida Coast line, south of Palm Coast to Miami, was issued a high rip current risk warning, on March 20, 2026. (Source: National Weather Service).

What is a rip current?

Rip currents are powerful currents of water that flow away from shore. They typically extend from the shore to the surf zone and past the line of breaking waves, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

Rip currents commonly form near low spots, sandbars, or structures, such as piers or jetties, NOAA said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Look for a break in the incoming wave pattern. Photo courtesy of Dr. Tom Herrington, Stevens Institute of Technology. (Source: NOAA).

How to spot a rip current

NOAA gave several examples of how to spot a rip current before situations worsen:

Look for a channel of churning, choppy water

Look for a line of foam, seaweed, or debris moving seaward

Look for an area having a notable difference in water color

Look for a break in the incoming wave pattern

Why is the risk so high?

The current danger is driven by strong onshore winds.

Breezy northeast winds coming onto the east coast of the water at 15–20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. This pushes a significant amount of water toward the shoreline and creates strong rip currents able to pull even strong swimmers out to sea very quickly.

Understanding the "high risk" warning

According to NWS criteria, a "high risk" means that life-threatening rip currents are not just possible—they are expected.

Rip currents pull people away from shore. They can be dangerous for anyone – weak or strong swimmers. Rip currents speeds are typically one to two feet per second, NOAA said, but they've also been as fast as eight feet per second.

Red Flags: You will see single red flags (high hazard) or even double red flags (water closed to the public) flying at all lifeguard stands. Beach-goers can expect to see red flags at Florida beaches on Saturday.

How to Stay Safe: The NWS Survival Guide

If you are heading to the coast this weekend, local authorities and the NWS recommend the following safety protocols:

1. Avoid the water entirely

The safest choice during a High Risk event is to stay out of the surf. Enjoy the sand and the sun, but keep your feet on dry land.

More: Know the flags

2. Swim only near a lifeguard

If you choose to enter the water, do so only at a beach staffed by professional lifeguards. Never swim alone, especially under these conditions.

3. Know the "escape" plan

If you find yourself being pulled away from the shore, do not panic and do not fight the current. You cannot outswim a rip current by heading straight back to land; doing so will only lead to exhaustion and drowning.

Swim parallel: Turn and swim along the shoreline. Once you feel the outward pull weaken, swim back to land at an angle away from the current.

Float and signal: If you cannot swim out of the current, stay calm and float to conserve energy. Face the shore, wave your arms, and yell for help to get a lifeguard's attention.