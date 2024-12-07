Orlando weather: Sunny, chilly conditions for weekend

TODAY: Abundant sun and chilly. Highs in the middle to upper 60s. Wind: NNE 5-15.

TONIGHT: Starry and crisp. Lows in the middle and upper 40s around the metro with our NW locales falling into the mid and upper 30s. Wind: N 5.

WEATHER BREAKDOWN: High pressure is building in behind Friday's cold front and that is making for plenty of sunshine today. This high is funneling in the cooler and drier air which will continue into our Sunday. Readings look to start off below normal once again with Freeze Watches in play to our NW.

Temps will then slowly moderate as this high shifts to the east and our wind shifts around from the south. That will make for highs warmer as the weekend comes to a close. Expect temps in the middle 70s Sunday along with lots of sun. Highs then spike into the 80s Monday and Tuesday ahead of our next cold front. A stray shower is possible on Tuesday but higher chances develop Wednesday as the cold front arrives. It swings through bringing the chance for showers and a few storms. We'll have enough instability in the air where storms will be on the table. Behind this front. the roller coaster ride of temperatures continues. Afternoon readings tumble back into the upper 50s and lower 60s Thursday along with sunny conditions.