Orlando Weather: Tornado watch issued for Central Florida ahead of potential severe storms

Storm Alerts: A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of Central Florida until 2 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday morning is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day as a second round of storms – some severe – is expected to move across Central Florida during the early morning hours.

A cool front will sweep-- from west to east – across Florida on Sunday morning bringing the threat for a few tornadoes, strong winds, hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain.

It will also be windy with winds out of the west-southwest at 20-30 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued for several counties in Central Florida from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued until 2 p.m. for the following counties: Alachua; Bradford; Brevard; Broward; Charlotte; Citrus; Clay; Collier; DeSoto; Duval; Flagler; Glades; Hardee; Hendry; Hernando; Highlands; Hillsborough; Indian River; Lake; Lee

BEACHES:

It will be a stormy start at the beaches through 11 a.m., then skies will clear. As thunderstorms roll through, we could see isolated tornadoes, strong wind gusts, and the chance for hail in addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning. Highs will reach the low-80s. Once the storms clear to our east, skies will clear this afternoon and evening, but it will be windy!

THEME PARKS:

Storms are possible through 10 a.m. If you are heading to the theme parks late morning or this afternoon, skies will clear with afternoon highs reaching the low-80s. It will be windy as well.

OUTLOOK:

After a stormy weekend, bright central Florida sunshine will return! Drier air arrives behind today's front and will keep our weather quiet this week. Highs will start in the lower 80s Monday and soar to 90 degrees by the Friday.