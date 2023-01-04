Storms to fire up across Central Florida on Wednesday: County-by-county timeline of arrival

Today's high: 83 degrees

Tonight's low: 67 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Expect another very warm day all across Central Florida. Highs near 83 inland, a touch cooler along the coast. Morning fog is a non-event today as surface winds remain elevated preventing fog formation. An incoming front will bring a line of weakening showers and storms into Northern Florida around 5pm today, a few stronger storms possible featuring gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours.

The rain draws closer to Orlando through mid-evening with main impacts limited to breezy winds and pockets of fast moving moderate rain. Severe weather risk today remains primarily over North Florida and much of Georgia as the lion's share of energy locks up in those areas.

BEACHES:

Partly sunny skies prevail at the beaches with afternoon highs in the upper-70s to lower 80s. There remains a moderate rip current risk with surf at 1-2 feet. A few showers remain possible for the beaches after 2-3pm today.

THEME PARKS:

It is a great day to head to the theme parks. Skies are mixed with warm highs in the low-80s. A few showers will be possible at the parks after 2pm with somewhat higher coverage expected after 7pm this evening. Lightning is possible with a few isolated storms this evening.

OUTLOOK:

As of now, we don't anticipate severe weather across the Florida peninsula with the current front.

Cooler, more seasonable weather will return heading into the weekend behind this system. Afternoon highs on Friday reach the upper-60s with wake up temperatures near 50 degrees, cooler on Saturday morning in the upper-40s.